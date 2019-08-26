Speech to Text for 1 person killed in Mower County tree-cutting accident

one person is dead after a treeácutting accident just east of austin. the mower county sheriff's office says it happened in the 58áthousand block of 205th street just before 12:30 sunday. authorities say three men were using machinery to cut trees. they started to move the equipment and that's when two of them fell over. a 63áyearáold man was killed and a 77áyeará old man was airlifted for serious injuries. first responders also transported a 38áyearáold man by ambulance... he's expected to be ok. authorities have not released the names of those involved.///