1 person killed in Mower County tree-cutting accident

Happened Sunday east of Austin.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 8:48 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 8:48 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for 1 person killed in Mower County tree-cutting accident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one person is dead after a treeácutting accident just east of austin. the mower county sheriff's office says it happened in the 58áthousand block of 205th street just before 12:30 sunday. authorities say three men were using machinery to cut trees. they started to move the equipment and that's when two of them fell over. a 63áyearáold man was killed and a 77áyeará old man was airlifted for serious injuries. first responders also transported a 38áyearáold man by ambulance... he's expected to be ok. authorities have not released the names of those involved.///
