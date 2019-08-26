Clear

Working for cheaper insulin prices

Lawmakers are calling for cheaper insulin prices in the state of Minnesota

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 7:28 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 7:28 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

new on db new on daybreak áá making insulin more affordable for diabetics. the cost of the drug has gotten so high that many are desperately searching for cheaper options or are going without. it's a crisis, that for some has turned deadly, but now insurance companies are taking matters into their own hands. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo joins us in studio to explain. that's right. insurance companies like "medica", "uá care", and "blue cross and blue shield of minnesota" are all making efforts to make insulin more affordable through no coá pay or for 25á dollars a month. if approved by state regulators, diabetics insured by "blue cross and blue shield of minnesota" (could have a zeroádollar coápay for insulin, starting january first. but there's still much more work to be done... for perspective, the full price for insulin remains at roughly 300á dollars a vial. and many diabetics need multiple vials a month. on sunday, minnesota senator tina smith demanded cheaper insulin prices during a news conference. she was joined by advocates and state lawmakers. they came together to highlight what they call an urgent need to make insulin more affordable and accessible. she says diabetics are having to make choices no one should be forced to make.xxx "there are people who live in this country who literally are choosing between affording the medicine that they need to stay alive and the fundamental other necessities life like food or rent. that is a choice that is confronting too many people." again, right now, a vial of insulin which holds 10 milliá liters , costs about 300 dollars on average. according to the american diabetes association, the price has tripled since the "insulin crisis" has gotten so bad here in the states... that some families are so desperate that they're going across the border to either mexico or canada... because in canada, the price of insulin is nearly 10 times cheaper. one
