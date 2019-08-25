Speech to Text for Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Monday 8/26

your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is welcome back! i'm joined by kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sean macaday... winds from the se are bringing increasing moisture to the upper midwest. the result is increasingly cloudy conditions on sunday, and a round of storms monday afternoon. as an upper level disturbance in the jet stream passes through iowa and minnesota monday, this increased instability plus increased moisture will allow for storms, potentially severe, to develop. severe chances on monday will be dependent on how much cloud cover there is monday morning. more clouds then expected will reduce storm activity, while less clouds than expected will allow for daytime heating to further destabilize the environment. either way, expect a line of storms to roll through sometime around 5:30pm give or take a few hours. main severe threats are damaging wind and heavy rainfall. tonight: partly cloudy lows: near 60 winds: se 5á10 mph monday: mostly cloudy / storms in the afternoon highs: mid 70s winds: se 5á15 mph saturday night: clearing clouds / lingering storms lows: upper 50's thanks sean.///