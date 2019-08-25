Clear

Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Monday 8/26

Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Monday 8/26

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 10:57 PM
Updated: Aug 25, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Speech to Text for Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Monday 8/26

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

((((take live wx tease((() your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is welcome back! i'm joined by kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sean macaday... winds from the se are bringing increasing moisture to the upper midwest. the result is increasingly cloudy conditions on sunday, and a round of storms monday afternoon. as an upper level disturbance in the jet stream passes through iowa and minnesota monday, this increased instability plus increased moisture will allow for storms, potentially severe, to develop. severe chances on monday will be dependent on how much cloud cover there is monday morning. more clouds then expected will reduce storm activity, while less clouds than expected will allow for daytime heating to further destabilize the environment. either way, expect a line of storms to roll through sometime around 5:30pm give or take a few hours. main severe threats are damaging wind and heavy rainfall. tonight: partly cloudy lows: near 60 winds: se 5á10 mph monday: mostly cloudy / storms in the afternoon highs: mid 70s winds: se 5á15 mph saturday night: clearing clouds / lingering storms lows: upper 50's thanks sean./// assuming the weather
Mason City
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Increasing moisture will allow for clouds, storms Monday,
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Monday 8/26

Image

Austin Artworks Festival boosts local business

Image

Authorities investigating boat falling over Zumbro Lake Dam

Image

Brunch on the Beach brings Republican candidates and voters together

Image

Lourdes soccer defeats Duluth Marshall; stays undefeated

Image

Honey harvest in full swing

Image

Chris' Weekend Forecast

Image

Senator Jodi Ernst continues her statewide tour

Image

Pannekoeken is set to open in a new location

Image

Mayo Nurse Exchange Program

Community Events