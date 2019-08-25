Speech to Text for Austin Artworks Festival boosts local business

way to austin this weekend for the 8th annual austin artworks festival. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us how a couple new festival rules this year are helping boost its economic impact on the town.xxx music music... glassblowing... and painting. art of all kinds is celebrated at this festival. organizer bonnie reitz says the annual event is also trying to promote the town's downtown. if the downtown isn't doing well, then it doesn't refelect well on our community. in our program we have the downtown stores, the restaurants, utilize them. check them out before you leave. multiple businesses tell us they're seeing the benefit of festival visitors making stops to their shops. ---- is the coá owner of gravity storm brewery on mainstreet. from 11 o clock on yesterday, we were packed in here. we did have a lot of the traffic. we really have really benefited from all the stuff going on around town. downtown storefronts attribute the boost in business this year to good weather, and a new rule allowing people drink while on festival grounds. they hope it's just the start of more success in austin. it's really cool to see that and people come in and are like wow this is a really nice relaxing atmosphere, and hopefully it'll bring more people into the festival is part of the nonáproft austin area arts, which supports arts and cultural activiies in the city. if you missed this year's event, next year's is scheduled to be the last weekend