Authorities investigating boat falling over Zumbro Lake Dam

for joining us á i'm calyn thompson./// developing this weekend á four boaters are lucky to be alive tonight after a very scary incident on the water. according to the wabasha county sheriff's office á around 10á40 last night a pontoon boat went over the lake zumbro dam. kimt news three's annalisa pardo spoke to authorities... as well as campers at the nearby campground mac's park place, who tell us what went wrong.xxx water it's a sight to see... dozens spent sunday watching people try to get this pontoon boat off the dam... after it made the terrifying,55 foot drop late saturday night. there were four people on the boat when the driver realized it was close to the edge and tried to avoid the fall. one woman jumped out before it went over, and swam to safety. the three other passengers fell with the boat that thankfully landed upright like this. with some help, the driver spent hours on sunday, trying to get it back. no one wanted to talk to me on camera but multiple eyeá witnesses tell me off camera this is what happened. a teen was fishing when he saw the boat go over, and called for help. campers say they heard screaming and a large thud... people flooded in their golf the water for first responders. according to the sheriff's office, the boaters are ok... only one was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. reporting in while the incident is still under investigation... the wabasha county sheriff's office says the darkness and alcohol played