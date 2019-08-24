Speech to Text for Brunch on the Beach brings Republican candidates and voters together

20á20á continues. political candidates vying to wind up on your ballot are wasting no time on the campaign trail. today á iowa republican candidates gathered in clear lake today to get their message out to potential voters. kimt news 3's annalise johnson reports.xxx north iowa voters and republican candidates are here in clear lake for the brunch on the beach. after snacking on some brunch á republican candidates had 5 minutes each to get their message across to the public. "we can't be silent. we can't be that silent majority, folks." "this is a time when nobody can be complacent. everyone has to go out and work hard, have those discussions." "this is a president that ran on a platform and he's serving on that platform." "we have to turn those up in iowa, put the pressure on the 3 democrat house members, tell them to go public with this." "it's critically important we maintain control of the house and the senate" "that's gonna definitely save you a lot of money. i've become a fiscal hawk." "we've got tough problems. we can't keep kicking the can down the road." "i'm running for congress because my parents always taught me that when you see something, that you have a call to service, it's time to step up." before the politicians took the podium á william schrandt and sarah callow took the opportunity to advocate for their daughter karley. "she is one of 9 cases in the entire world with the only one in the united states that we know of, it's called cheda." she was recently diagnosed with the rare condition. they're meeting with candidates now before having to wait to vote on a ballot. "pretty active republicans so hearing what everyone is running for, what they have to say, talking to them a little bit about what we've kind of been through in the medical field and what we're kind of finding out from a state level." in clear lake, annalise johnson, kimt news 3./// the family had a motorcycle and car ride today to help pay for their daughter's medical bills. tomorrow á there's a silent auction and bake sale at the