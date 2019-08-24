Clear
Lourdes soccer defeats Duluth Marshall; stays undefeated

Eagles roll on Saturday.

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 10:05 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2019 10:05 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

an hour of the new turf looks beautiful at rochester regional stadium as lourdes hosts duluth marshall. eagles had the offense working.. trent neff with the shot but it's saved by marshall's charlie eginton. right before the half, austin loeslie to killian shotsko and lourdes is on the board... eagles would lead one to zero at the break. second half they wouldn't stop shooting... ball finds it's way in the front of the net but bradley allen can't capitalize and eginton makes the save. few minuets later.. neff coming down the field and buries it for the goal. eagles win it 3 to nothing to start off the
