Speech to Text for Honey harvest in full swing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

c hormel nature center in austin. for the first time á the nature center has their own hives and honey extraction equipment... like this bikeá powered honey spinner. today á people were able to test out the bike á see the honey extraction process á and even have a taste. director luke reese says this summer has been a learning experience.xxx the bees have to build up all the comb, so they don't get to just make honey, they build comb and do a lot of extra work. so after we spin the honey out, we keep all the comb that they built and we'll use it next year and so it saves them a lot of time, so next year we should get a lot more honey bottles of the honey are sold to raise money for the friends of the jay c hormel