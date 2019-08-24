Clear
Honey harvest in full swing

For the first time, the Jay C Hormel Nature Center has their own hives and honey extraction equipment.

c hormel nature center in austin. for the first time á the nature center has their own hives and honey extraction equipment... like this bikeá powered honey spinner. today á people were able to test out the bike á see the honey extraction process á and even have a taste. director luke reese says this summer has been a learning experience.xxx the bees have to build up all the comb, so they don't get to just make honey, they build comb and do a lot of extra work. so after we spin the honey out, we keep all the comb that they built and we'll use it next year and so it saves them a lot of time, so next year we should get a lot more honey bottles of the honey are sold to raise money for the friends of the jay c hormel
