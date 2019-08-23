Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/23

Nelson's forecast includes storms and rain late on Sunday

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 11:10 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:10 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/23

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

á chris are the days of 80 degrees behind us? another spectacular wave of sunshine is in the works for the next few days, starting today and lasting through most of the weekend. that being said, clouds will still be out and about but they won't be packing much of a punch. fairáweather clouds may block the sun periodically through the day at best. no rain is in the forecast for friday and saturday. temperatures will remain near or below the seasonal norm, topping off in the mid to upper 70s and making for a very comfortable start to the weekend. for sunday and monday, increasing winds from the south will bring warmer and more humid air into the region. with this, showers and storms are possible, mainly sunday night and monday morning. temperatures look to remain near or below the norm for the forecastable future. might not be a bad idea to start taking the light jackets and hoodies out early! tonight: mostly clear lows: mid 50s winds: ese 5á10 mph saturday: mostly sunny highs: mid to upper 70s winds: s 5á10 mph saturday night: partly cloudy lows: mid 50s kids are preparing to head back to school á
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking a nice start to the weekend with storms returning overnight Sunday
