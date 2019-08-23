Speech to Text for Senator Jodi Ernst continues her statewide tour

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stolen senator joni ernst has embarked on a 99 county tour of iowa to hear the concerns of her constituents. over the past few days á she's been spending lots of time in north iowa and today she held a town hall in forest city. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki was at the town hall and he joins us now with more, nick? on the scene senator ernst took questions from the crowd for about an hour on topics ranging from health care, to education, and to even divorce. she also fielded a very important question about ethanol producers and the effects that the epa's small refinery waivers are having on them. "this is an important issue and it not only affects our industry, the biofuels industry, but it certainly affects the farmer." kelly hansen is the general manager of poet biorefining's hanlontown facility. during the town hall, he asked what the government is doing to keep the ethanol industry from suffering under the new eápáa exemptions. senator ernst responded by saying she is working with the president on the issue. "we need to see something right now, whether it's working through... i can tell you what wasn't agreed upon, that we had wanted to see was that they would rescind the sres, they wouldn't agree to that." hansen was disappointed to learn that the compromise would not involve getting rid of the small refinery exemptions. he is skeptical when it comes to having the federal government step in to help, when they created the problem to begin with. "we are definitely looking for some relief here. whether the governments doing enough... i'm not a big fan of government trying to fix all problems, but it's really just correcting an internal problem that's apparently created by these agencies, particularly the epa." ernst said she wants the exemptions gone as well, and that she is working with the private sector and government to figure out a solution. "we are working through a number of suggestions that have come from those ethanol producers, biofuel producers and farmers. things that they think would work, we've communicated those to the administration, we have some response back." before today's town hall, ernst met with farmers in humboldt and then toured a pharmacy in emmetsburg. in forest city, nick tomorrow, ernst will be in clear lake for a 'brunch at the beach' fundraiser there. she will be joined by senior senator charles grassley, governor kim reynolds and