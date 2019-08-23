Clear

Pannekoeken is set to open in a new location

Hollandberry Pannekoeken will be opening up shop soon after being closed for 8 months.

continuing coverage tonight. in november we took you to a beloved decades old resturaunt called pannekoeken. the resturaunt was forced out because the building it was in was torn down. nowáthe dutch resturaunt has found a new place to call home. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live on north broadway now, brooke? katie, george, here's a look at the new pannekoeken! it's actually called hollandberry pannekoeken now. it's just catercorner from the castle community on north broadway. you may notice some new features to the freshly rennovated and new location of hollandberry pannekoeken... but there are also plenty of familiar things, like the wooden tables and framed antique photos. the resturaunt was supposed to open several months ago but the owner tells me they had no idea how much work rennovating this space would take. and while it has been a lot of work, the pannekoeken family is eager to get those dutch pancakes flipping once again. "people stop me 3 or 4 times a day and ask me when are you gonna be open when are you gonna be open? so i never thought i wasn't gonna be open. i knew i was gonna fulfill the the resturaunt is set to be open late next week. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke. and for those of you who don't know... a pannekoeken is a dutch pancake!
