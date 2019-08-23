Speech to Text for Mayo Nurse Exchange Program

more than 100 nurses are gathering in rochester this weekend... some of them flying more than 5á thousand miles to be here. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning about the bond built between american and japanese nurses here in the med city. on the scene american and japanese nurses are gathered here at the doubletree in rochester for the dosokai reunion, a tradition dating back to 1996. "dosokai is the japanese word for alumni and so we are all the alumni of this program." beginning in 1990 á the mayo clinic and nursing programs in japan partnered on a nurse exchange program. ever since 1996 á those nurses get together every few years for a dosokai reunion. anne miers is a retired mayo nurse and helped organize the reunion. "an increased cultural awareness, learning new things from each other about nursing care, sharing our values, our relationship building." today's international nursing conference is focused on learning á but the rest of the weekend is all about having fun and connecting with old friends. "i'm so happy. i'm so busy talking with them but i'm so happy." akiko hara's first time training in rochester was 2007 á and she returned again in 2016 for two years. "i can learn many things from mayo nurse's research at the symposium and also we can talk about our history together. it's a wonderful experience for me. for many of the nurses á it's their first return to rochester in 20 years. coming together again is an emotional experience. to reconnect with friends á and focus on being the best nurses possible á whether it be in rochester á or in japan. "we're all the same. we want people to be healthy, we want to help them get better." "friendship is kind of everlasting." the dosokai members will be headed to the national eagle center and the mississippi river tomorrow. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. this is the first time the reunion has been in rochester. maui á prague á and tokyo are among the cities where the nurses have met before. they may go back to hawaii for their next reunion á as it's a good middle point between japan and minnesota.