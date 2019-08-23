Clear

Second Chance at a Healthy Smile

Two Oral Surgeons are giving away potentially life changing work.

we all know a healthy smile can boost your self confidence. that is why two oral surgeons in mason city want to give away their services to a deserving individual. doctor lyell hogg and doctor christopher kepros run the north iowa oral surgery and dental implant center. they are again opening up applications to their second chance program. the lucky recipient will receive a free, fulláarch restoration treatment, which would usually cost nearly 50á thousand dollars. doctor hogg says the procedure can transform the way a person feels about themselves. we feel like this can be literally a life changing event for an individual to have a full, new set of teeth that can function and look good and give them back the self confidence that they deserve to have. we'll put up a link to the online application form on our website at kimt dot com.
