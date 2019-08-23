Speech to Text for Second Chance at a Healthy Smile

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we all know a healthy smile can boost your self confidence. that is why two oral surgeons in mason city want to give away their services to a deserving individual. doctor lyell hogg and doctor christopher kepros run the north iowa oral surgery and dental implant center. they are again opening up applications to their second chance program. the lucky recipient will receive a free, fulláarch restoration treatment, which would usually cost nearly 50á thousand dollars. doctor hogg says the procedure can transform the way a person feels about themselves. we feel like this can be literally a life changing event for an individual to have a full, new set of teeth that can function and look good and give them back the self confidence that they deserve to have. we'll put up a link to the online application form on our website at kimt dot com.