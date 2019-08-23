Speech to Text for Bus Stop Shelter

more students in our area head back to class - children in a rochester mobile home park will now have a safe place to wait for the school bus. xxx bus stop shelter-natvo-1 lowerthird2line:new school bus stop shelter rochester, mn saw charlie sweeney is a project engineer at kraus-anderson construction. he's one of the people from rochester area builder's 40 below building this school bus stop at zumbro ridge estates. the old bus stop was outdated. this new one will be a safe - weather resistant place to wait for the bus. xxx bss-sot-1 lowerthird2line:charlie sweeney rochester area builders 40 below the biggest thing is the windows we've added on 3 of the sides outside the door. that way people can see in, there's a little bit better light in there and there's a little bit bigger door on this one as well so biggest thing was visibility inside of it and outside of it the shelter is expected to be complete sometime next week. /