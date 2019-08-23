Speech to Text for Tackling Traffic Congestion

about: traffic congestion. the destination medical center initiative in rochester is expected to expand the city's workforce and population...mea ning more people will be driving on downtown streets. that's why city leaders are trying to tackle traffic congestion before it becomes a huge headache. transit feedback-vobp-1 transit feedback-stnger-2 last friday we told you about proposals for a transit circulator. that would mean bus rapid transit or light rail would circle downtown. now leaders are taking the proposals to the public. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live now with more - jeremiah? xxx transit feedback-lintro-2 that's right it's all about getting around rochester a lot faster and easier. this right here is one option that the community loves...the lime scooter. leaders say they want you to be able to get around the med-city without the need for a car. xxx transit feedback-lpkg-1 transit feedback-lpkg-3 nobody likes being stuck in traffic. transit feedback-lpkg-4 sot: during rush hour i noticed it gets kind of congested morning and night. transit feedback-lpkg-5 vo:the city of rochester and destination medical center are working to address residents concerns...by creating a downtown tranist circulator. sot: it's nice to be able to have an easy transport option. vo:congestion and parking woes are among the issues residents and vistors are dealing with. paige pederson travels to the med-city from wisconsin for treatment at mayo clinic. she says one more option for travel wouldn't hurt. sot: it might be nice to get around the city more and i can just walk and not have to worry about reparking my vehicel that'll be great. transit feedback-lpkg-6 reporter: the city wants to hear from you they posted five survey questions on the polco app and you can do it right here on your phone and it's the public comments that'll help them move forward with this multimillion dollar project. transit feedback-lpkg-7 vo:patrick seeb is the development leader for d-m-c and is eager to hear from the public. transit feedback-lpkg-9 sot we're asking the community to give up feedback on the routes so we're looking at a couple of route options on north south option or a north south option on third avenue southeast. transit feedback-lpkg-8 vo:tackling congestion in the med-city. transit feedback-ltag-2 everything is still up in the air including fare increase for riders. coming up at k- i-m-t news three at 10...you'll hear how this proposed circulator would help the environnment. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. thank