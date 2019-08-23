Clear

Back To School Eye Exam

Lots of screen time can lead to poor vision. That means a child might not be able to see the white board clearly. Adding an eye exam to your back to school list is important.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 5:25 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Back To School Eye Exam

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time can lead to poor vision. which means your child might not be able to see the white board clearly. some kids might not even realize its a problem.. eye doctor-vo-1 lowerthird2line:back to school eye exam austin, mn melisa march's five year old wears glasses. melissa says finding out that her daughter needed glasses came as a shock to her . she manages an eye care store and knows the warning signs- but in her daughters case the signs just weren't there. / eye doctor-sot-1 lowerthird2line:melisa march mom cg: melisa march "i was nit expecting to leave the appointment getting her glasses. kids are able to accomodate through vision issues. we brought her in for an exam and low and behold her eyes where working harder than they needed to be so she got glasses hen she was three years old." she says parents school take their kids in to get their eyes checked once a year. coming up on kimt news
Mason City
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Tracking a nice start to the weekend with storms returning overnight Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Back To School Eye Exam

Image

School Bullying

Image

Raising Money For Immigrant Children

Image

Newman wrestling coach Mark Bertsch steps down

Image

Olmsted Medical Center clinic opening in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

The end of "Garage of Goodness"

Image

Tree tour in Rochester

Image

Breaking news: Structure fire

Image

Changes coming to the heart of the city

Community Events