Speech to Text for School Bullying

with school just around the corner you probably have a list of things to do to get your kids ready to go back. shopping for clothes....regist ration... and knocking out those doctors appointments. but kimt news 3's maleeha kamal joins us live now to talk about a different type of preparation. maleeha? live eye health-lintro-2 amy - one thing a lot of parents might not be thinking about during back to school preps - is having a conversation about things like drugs - alcohol and bullying. xxx eye health-pkg-1 school bullying-pkg-2 nats: "you know that saying sticks and stones may break your bones but words wont hurt you." but that's not always true. this is the face of a man who was once bullied. he says he was targetted because he stood up for other people.... which is actually what he grew up to do for a living. captain todd clennon is second in command at the austin police department....an d he has a message for kids who might face the same troubles. school bullying-pkg-3 "the beggining of the school year is a great time for parents to have that conversation with there children empower them with words and knowledge on how to deal with those types of confrontations or interactions." school bullying-pkg-4 he says its important parents have this talk now - because bullying now a days doesn't just take place in the classroom. captain clennon: "referred to as cyberbullying." according to stop bullying now dot org 60% of middle school students say that they have been bullied. 10 year year old liberty andersen says sometimes it can be hard to identify a bully...because it can be someone that you consider a friend. school bullying-pkg-5 sot liberty"i don't want to get the kid in trouble so what i usually do just pretend they aren't saying anything but then if they hurt you its really good to tell a teacher." eye health-ltag-2 one way to have a conversation with your kids is reading a book bullying. i found a couple of them here at the austin public library. reporting live in austin maleeha kamal kimt news three. / thank you maleeha. and clennon says parents should not just limit these conversations to the begining of the school year but check in with your kids frequently. /