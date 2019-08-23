Speech to Text for Raising Money For Immigrant Children

crisis here in the united states. the trump administration is getting tighter on people crossing the border to the united states. community members in rochester are looking at ways to help families with legal services...throu gh film. live k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live at the gray duck theater and coffeehouse where they're raising money for families. gray duck movie-lintro-2 that's right i'm here at gray duck theater where for 15- bucks you can see a film that follows an adventure at the borderlines in texas and mexico. this is raising money for immigrant children, families and refugees. / gray duck movie-mpkg-1 gray duck movie-mpkg-2 vo:gray duck theater owner andy smith says watching families get seperated...mad e him feel powerless. gray duck movie-mpkg-3 sot: not many of us are able to go to the border to protest detention centers or break people out or anything like that. gray duck movie-mpkg-5 vo:he wants to use the power of film to show the impacts of a borderwall through the movie "the river and the wall." they're playing the film inside their theater...and all the money goes towards the non profit "rah-see-sus texas-dot-org." that promotes justice by providing low cost legal services for immigrants. a move smith feels called to do. sot: film is the greatest empathy machine in the world because they force you to be in someone elses shoes and hour and a half two hours sometimes three hours and that changes your perspective when you see things from a different perspective. gray duck movie-ltag-2 the movie starts tonight and will have shows saturday and sunday. if you can't get here to see the move you can still donate to the nonprofit...we'll have that link on our website. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah, they're hoping to raise three- thousand dollars for those familes. continuing coverage