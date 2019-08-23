Speech to Text for Newman wrestling coach Mark Bertsch

and big news today in iowa high school wrestling. newman catholic head coach mark bertsch has decided to call it quits. the hall of fame coach spent 35 years with the program winning over 380 dual matches á over 78 state tournament qualifiers á more than 45 place winners á numerous finalists á and eight state champions. a great coach and a great man that has made an impact on the lives of many througout his