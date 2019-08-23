Speech to Text for Olmsted Medical Center clinic opening in Rochester

olsmted medical center is accommodatin g to a growing rochester by opening a third facility in the medácity. it will be a family walkáin clinic where people can come in 7 am to 7 at night, monday through friday. director of operations nikki rabehl (raábell) says people can come in for anything from a soar throat, to a small injury, to a physical check up. the coming clinic will be at the miracle mile... just off highway 52. rabehl (raá bell) says it will add more convenience to a growing community. people work all hours of the day and sometimes it's hard to even pick up the phone to schedule an appointment. so it's just offering that convenience for patients to be able to come in. construction of the new clinic is already underway. oámác hopes to open the