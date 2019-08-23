Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 7:16 AM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 7:16 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this monday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... another spectacular wave of sunshine is in the works for the next few days, starting today and lasting through most of the weekend. that being said, clouds will still be out and about but they won't be packing much of a punch. fairáweather clouds may block the sun periodically through the day at best. no rain is in the forecast for friday and saturday. temperatures will remain near or below the seasonal norm, topping off in the mid to upper 70s and making for a very comfortable start to the weekend. the temps may go up a touch along with the humidity on sunday and monday which may produce showers and storms, mainly sunday night and monday morning. temperatures look to remain near or below the norm for the forecastable future. might not be a bad idea to start taking the light jackets and hoodies out early! today: gradual am clearing/few clouds highs: mid to upper 70s winds: se 5á10 mph tonight: mostly clear highs: mid 50s winds: ese 5á10 mph saturday: mostly sunny highs: mid to upper 70s winds: s 5á10
Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking a nice start to the weekend with storms returning overnight Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Olmsted Medical Center clinic opening in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

The end of "Garage of Goodness"

Image

Tree tour in Rochester

Image

Breaking news: Structure fire

Image

Changes coming to the heart of the city

Image

Kid hit by car: Surveillance video

Image

Closing up crop

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Republican rally in Forest City

Community Events