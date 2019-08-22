Clear

The end of "Garage of Goodness"

A well-known garage sale in Kenyon will be no longer this holiday season.

new at ten new tonight at ten... for more than a decade... the kenyon police department has hosted an event called garage for goodness. all to give clothes á toys á and bedding away to the public in a free garage sale for the holidays. but in this facebook post... the police chief announced they are ending it after hearing word that people were reselling the items on social media sites. police chief lee sjolander (zowálander) says he is disappointed to end this good deed but says it's the "it was a lot of work, it was a really good effort, people really really enjoyed doing it. but it was a lot of work, to have people grab items and sell items, it hurts people's feelings, it takes away from the meaning of it." sjolander says if anyone wishes to take over and host the event..he is more
