Speech to Text for Tree tour in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

250 schools./// med city residents are learning how to help out our parks and recs department by learning a little more about trees. today was the neighborhood tree watch meeting á where the forestry department came out to mayo park and met with community members. the goal was to teach them how to spot different tree concerns like structural issues á and different types of fungi. those with the department say having a community that's able to help is a huge "there are over 40,000 trees that we take care of within our blvds and within the actual tree division, the tree care specialist theres only about 7 people so we're stretched pretty thin." anyone who attended the event today is now trained to report trees to be inspected by the