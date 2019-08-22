Speech to Text for Changes coming to the heart of the city

continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow changes coming to a growing med city. between destination medical center á mayo clinic á and an everá growing population á rochester is a booming city. just one of the changes residents and visitors can expect to see... transforming peace plaza into the heart of the city. kimt news 3's isabella basco is learning about the transformatio n.. and how it will impact a popular summer event. she joins us live now á isabella? katie and george... thursdays downtown has developed a popular following here at peace plaza... but next year it will become the heart of the city... and residents will have to find a different place to relax... eat and enjoy music during the transformatio n.xxx <nats of music > in music... every song has a beginning and an end. and it's the end of an era for thursdays downtown at peace plaza. the rochester downtown alliance is looking at three different locations for next year's thursdays. the options? first avenue southwest to fourth street southwest. third street southwest to first avenue southwest and fourth street southwest to broadway avenue. britney marschall isn't thrilled about the planned move. "i think it's always challenging when you have such a large event like this and people are used to coming to this location especially for these businesses that are down here, it brings a lot of folks into the downtown." the change is happening so fast á it's clearly surprised some. "there's a lot of change and that's scary for some people and it can also be new and exciting." the trevis family has been in rochester for more than a decade. they don't like all of the changes in the med city including the traffic. "it's getting not the greatest but it is what it is." little topazio shares the concern of her parents. "there's lots of cars downtown so there might be too much traffic to go down there." the footprint for thursdays downtown will go through a permit process with the city of rochester before confirming a final location. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. socialáice will still be at peace plaza this winter since construction won't begin until next spring. /// another change coming to downtown