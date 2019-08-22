Speech to Text for Kid hit by car: Surveillance video

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at ten new tonight at ten á we're getting a look at the scene of when a young boy was hit by a car in albert lea. kimt news 3's maleeha kamal has the story á and we have to warn you á some of what you're about to see is disturbing.xxx dad: "he is lucky. he is very lucky." words spoken by a concerned dad. bidit is talking about his 4 year old boy. his son was hit by a car tuesday morning... as he was saying goodbye to his big sister headed off to school. neighbor janet boot tells kimt she can't stomach what happened. neighbor: "i'm angry that a little child got hurt. there's no reason for a child to get hurt." janet caught the moment on her surviellence video. ( running..cut too) neighbor "i still can't watch the part watch the part were the child got hit." the child is in good spirits despite his numerous injuries. bidit says he hopes this is a reminder for all drivers á to for many, fall means pumpkin patches and hay rides. and for the tweite family, this has