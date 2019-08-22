Speech to Text for Closing up crop

many, fall means pumpkin patches and hay rides. and for the tweite family, this has been the case for over two decades. but this is the last season they'll be bringing families out to their farm. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is finding out why the byron couple is going out with a bang. "alright, here we go!" if you've ever been out to tweites family farm, you're no stranger to all of the fun here. "so you say, what is a big foot? show her colleen." from the games: including the big foot race, to the enchanted forest, "see, there's a gnome there!oh yes see they're not real easy to get!" there's no doubt this place is the cream of the crop. "of course, you need a flower on the hat right!" but after 31 years, it's time for these two to retire. "it's just right for tom and colleen to retire from this aspect in our lives at this point in time." so after this fall season, they'll spend their crisp october days with their 11 grandchildren. "i mean, every night, i like to come down here and look. it's the little things!" "is that something you're gonna miss" "i still got grand kids." but after over 31 years of hard work, there have been plenty of memories made here. "you're pullin' ahead! you never know, you never know." and the tweites say they're forever grateful to be part of so many families lives. "thank you for the opportunity for our family to be involved with your family and to have been part of the process of creating magical again that was kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan reporting. their last season here starts on september 21st. the tweites (twhites) say they'll be keeping a lot of their games and activities up for the grandkids to have some fun with./// kimt news 3 continues to follow everything campaign