Speech to Text for Republican rally in Forest City

than willing to give them guidance. campaign 2020 campaign 2020. some big names making a stop in forest city tonight for a republican party fundraiser. that includes uás senator joni ernst, representative steve king.. on the scene and kimt news 3's nick kruszalnick who has our story. i'm here at waldorf university, where republicans attended the fundraiser, and they were hoping to hear about the issues that were most important to them. "let's push back, let's push back on socialism. the president is depending on us to do that." senator joni ernst held nothing back as she attacked democrats she accuses of moving too far left. she also addressed the united states á mexico á canada trade agreement, saying more democrats need to support the treaty. representative steve king also addressed trade, but went on to talk about refinery waivers that have put a dent in the ethanol market. king also spoke out against those who took offense to his comments about rape and incest. "they can't process, they just operate off of the emotions. they wait for somebody else to trigger them and that is a problem we have in our society." jill skogen was one of the many republicans in the crowd who came to the fundrasier. she says king's comments have not changed her opinion of him. "i'm really pulling for him. we need him to get back onto a committee and have the support from dc and other republicans and he's gotten a bad rap. i think it's totally unfair." republicans who are challenging steve king also took to the lecturn. randy feenstra, bret richards, and jeremy taylor didn't mention the incumbent, instead talking about issues they are passionate about. skogen says while she supports republicans, she longs for civility between the parties. "there's such a division with the democrat party and the republican party and it effects families and friendships and we just need to come together. we're americans and americans first!" republicans are hoping to hold onto their seat in the fourth congressional district and keep it from falling under democratic control. in forest city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. which ever republican wins the primary in that district will go up against já d scholten. in the last election, he only lost by 3 percentage points./// it's the best time of the year...