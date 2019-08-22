Clear

Helping Juveniles Stay on the Straight and Narrow

We're breaking down the numbers when it comes to juvenile arrests for theft

for kimt news 3 at five. i'm amy fleming... and i'm george mallet. first tonight á as the united states struggles with juvenile delinquency we're learning minnesota and iowa have some of the highest juvenile arrest rates for theft in the country. yeah, home security company frontpoint found minnesota has the 5th highest arrest rate while iowa has the 8th highest. the arrest rate is defined by the number of minors arrested for every 100 thousand people ages 10 to 17. you can see just how high those rates are in the midwest. states like west virgina and massachussets had the lowest rates near 200. there's a local effort to help juveniles find the right path. we spoke to tom truszinski... who runs minnesota adult and teen challenge in rochester. he deals with people who's lives have spiraled downward. he tells us it's the goal of the community he works with to help one another. xxx it's easy to get trapped up in the sad numbers but it's one life at a time and it's by each of us caring for those around us. truszinski travels all across minnesota speaking to kids about the dangers of pursuing the wrong path./// it's easy to get trapped up in the sad numbers but it's one life at a time and it's by each of us caring for those around us. truszinski travels all across minnesota speaking to kids about the dangers of pursuing the
