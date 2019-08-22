Speech to Text for Tee it Up for the Troops

people are teeing it up and taking a swing to help local veterans. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live now from willow creek golf course in rochester with the details. xxx katie á george á it was quite the patriotic sight. the willow creek golf course was filled with more than 600 american flags today for the 13th annual tee it up for the troops. nat: swing, swing, golf cart before people hit the tee box at the 13th annual tee it up for the troops golf event... "this is the day that the lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it." everyone gathered for a patriotic ceremony. nat: world war two veterans "joyce johnson served in world war 2" blue star mothers á and gold star families were honored. "followed in his parents footsteps as my husband was a marine and i was in the army." kay swenson's son curtis was killed in action in 2010. nat: a long pause "just such an honor to be out here and to see so many people care about the military and what our military's doing for us and remembering that that families are left behind." nat: today's event alone is expected to raise 75á thousand dollars for local organizations supporting veterans. "we sell out the golf tournament when we opened up in january. i mean we're sold out. that's never happened. in the 13 years that i've been doing this. it's just an incredible thing." the big crowd is a tell tale sign that southeastern minnesota is standing by those who serve. "i'm so thankful for what the group does out here. they're such a special group of people that we really call friends now" thank you annalise. among the local programs benefitting from today's event are beyond the yellow ribbon southeast minnesota á operation hometown gratitude á and salute southern