Speech to Text for New Veterans Clinic

a place known as the med city, veterans are getting a new medical facility. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live at the new multi million dollar rochester facility. jeremiah? they're expanding services here at the new outpatient clinic. the clinic will provid primary care and pharmacy management... but the biggest upgrade is more mental health services for veterans. nat: color guard marching. vo:a grand welcome to a new facility for veterans. nat:marching vo: lawrence clark is a vietnam veteran. he travels to the twin cities for medical appointments. that's more than hours behind the wheel every time he needs care. sot: an hour and a half for us to drive to the cities and it may be a ten minute appointment then come back vo:but now the váa has signed a 10áyear lease at this building... the facility has over 16á thousand square feet. there is plenty of space for exam rooms and services including general xáray exams. clark will spend far less time on the road. nat: it's more conveient vo:local leaders were there for the grand opening. including congressman jim hagedorn. rep. jim hagedorn, mn sot: our military folks they deserve timly quality medical care and we want to do everything we can to make that happen. vo:the one focus is an expansion of mental health services.... patrick kelly is the director at the minneapolis va healthcare system... he says they're working to serve the people who inside the clinic here they'll have staff who are able to work with veterans who deal mental health considitions. but this place is only open monday through friday. director kelly says there's a veteran crisis line they can call if there's an emergency after business hours. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. thank you jeremiah. the rochester váa community clinic is part of the minneapolis váa health care system making it one of nine community clinics here in