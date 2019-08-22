Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic Cultural Fest

mayo cliniccelebratesf its employees and patients. speaking in filipino letty magno maralit (magá noámareáuhálit) is a nursing supervisor at charter house. she began the first festival of cultures in a small room in st marys... now á it's an annual event where the many cultures represented by mayo clinic's employees put together multicultural exhibits and performances. letty is representing the phillipines. i'm really glad to see it. actually i retired twice at mayo and keep coming back because i don't like this festival of cultures to die because it is labor intensive, a lot of volunteer time by bringing together people from all over the world, all different backgrounds, all different training, and all different outlooks, we have a better chance of innovating and bringing the best solutions to our patients' problems well it's a great day