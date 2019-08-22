Clear
Mayo Clinic Cultural Fest

The first festival of cultures was in a small room at St Mary's. Now - it's an annual event where the many cultures represented by Mayo clinic's employees put together multicultural exhibits and performances.

mayo cliniccelebratesf its employees and patients. speaking in filipino letty magno maralit (magá noámareáuhálit) is a nursing supervisor at charter house. she began the first festival of cultures in a small room in st marys... now á it's an annual event where the many cultures represented by mayo clinic's employees put together multicultural exhibits and performances. letty is representing the phillipines. i'm really glad to see it. actually i retired twice at mayo and keep coming back because i don't like this festival of cultures to die because it is labor intensive, a lot of volunteer time by bringing together people from all over the world, all different backgrounds, all different training, and all different outlooks, we have a better chance of innovating and bringing the best solutions to our patients' problems well it's a great day
