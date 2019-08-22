Speech to Text for Back To School Driving Safety

a 4 year old was hit by a car tuesday morning in albert lea. the child is fine but the incident highlights the importance safe driving on school days. kimt news three maleeha kamal reports. live these signs are posted near schools. "watch out for children". the importance of that message hit home when a child was struck by a car earlier this week while on the way to school. our children are at once precious and vulnerable. nats "back to school is always an important time to stress safety." cg: deputy chief darren hanson/ albert lea police department sot: people aren't used to people arent't used to kids moving around that early in the morning as they are on their way to school. many of them get a ride but many of them walk to school." hanson says that while accidents involving children on the way to school are infrequent... already this year a child has been struck by a car. "oh it breaks my heart." sharyn swensrud lives near the site of the accident. this mother and grandmother says it is critical we teach our children the safety basics. "to always look both ways when crossing the street. "it's absolutely important to know the school zones it is critical, though, that those of us behind the wheel keep our eyes wide open on these school days. sot deputy chief "when the kids are getting off the buses or there was another accident in this neighborhood theree years ago that still haunts the community. in that one a child was struck and killed.. reporting live in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three. the driver involved in tuesdays accident was not charged. still, police say that coud change as the investigation continues.