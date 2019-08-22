Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 7:06 AM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 7:28 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more than 270á thousand visitors./// welcome back... it's xx:xx on this thursday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... higher pressure continues to pump in cooler and drier air from the north, clearing out thick clouds and deterring any chances for new rains. sunny skies will remain the dominant force through the day but despite the sunshine, cooler than normal temps will be sticking around even through the weekend. temps will pop into the low to mid 70s once again today, cooler the further north you travel. sunshine will stick around into saturday before more active weather arrives sunday through monday. this will bring our best chances for more rain, however storm chances are on the lower side (it is still too early to determine the exact threat for severe weather). clouds will move in sunday thanks sara.
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking cooler temps and plenty of sun to finish the work week
