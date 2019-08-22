Speech to Text for CTK: Triton Cobras

meanwhile in dodge center á the triton cobras are building off a two and eight season in 20á18 á but one of those wins came in the section playoffs. the cobras look to take that expereince and build from it. 51 players went out for the team this year and are taking it upon themselves to establish a new brand of football that triton fans will love for years to come á but the key is consistency game in and game out.xxx you know our team mantra this year is win as one so really we're looking forward coming together as a team you know? offensive line, special teams, every part of the game coming together so we can win as a team. win or loss i just want our guys to come close together and form like a brotherhood like past years we've had so that's what's fun to me about football.