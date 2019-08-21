Clear

Mac Horvath transfers to IMG

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 11:48 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 11:48 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

big news out of rochester, mac horvath is transferring from century to iámág academy in bradenton florida. horvath is heading into his senior season in high school and is committed to play baseball at the university of north carolina. iámág academy produced three players that were top two round málá b draft picks last year, hinting that this move could
Community Events