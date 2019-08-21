Salary debate

Clear

the first of the year./// continuing coverage continuing coverage tonight... a few weeks ago we told you freeborn county sheriff kurt frytag's efforts to get a higher salary had ended. the courts ruled in the sheriff's favor to raise his salary to just over 113á thousand dollars a year. but frytag submitted another request asking to be paid 4á percent interest because his appeal took 8 months to be finalized.... meaning he didn't get paid his new salary during that time. the freeborn county board of commissioners voted unanimously last night to not pay the 4 percent interest. kimt news 3 sat down with the sheriff to hear what he has to say. he says he is disappointed at the outcome, and wants to move forward. xxx "we have to have a working relationship because in the end we're serving the people of our county and the people visiting our county. i would like for them to be able to also move forward." kimt news 3 reached out to daniel belshan who is on the freeborn county board of commissioners. his only comment is that because the judge did not mandate it... the board has the right to deny fiscal the river city renaissance project has brought a development boom to downtown
