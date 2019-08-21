Speech to Text for To sell or not to sell?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is the question eyota is asking residents when it comes to arbor gardens á a senior living center in town. but the city is thinking about selling it to new management. first, though, city leaders are informing the community about potential changes. kimt news 3's isabella basco went to the hearing and joins us live now from eyota. isabella? katie and george... eyota has owned this center since 2003. but now á the city wants to sell it to new management. city leaders think it would be easier on everyone if the center was run by someone who knows how to run the dayáto áday operations of a senior living center. but one resident is skeptical.xxx today was a clear, sun splashed summer afternoon in lovely eyota... but the future is less clear for this senior living center in the olmsted county community. hairdresser linda kingsley, who has been working here for more than 50 years, wonders what will become of the fixed income residents who call the center home. "if they are going to sell to a company or organization that wants to make profit, it's going to make it really difficult for them." eyota mayor tony nelson says nobody should worry about rent going up. "if we decide to go to a different management company or possibly sell, pretty much the only thing that's going to change is ownership." change, though, is hard to accept in this small city of just over two thousand residents. "being an eyotian is really a special thing, when eyotians can stay in eyota, it makes it really special for them to stay in a home that is so nice." kingsley hopes the city doesn't make the move. "if they could just find a way to take care of the expenses so they won't have to sell it another company would be so much better." but mayor nelson says such concerns are unfounded. "we'll make sure no matter mayor nelson says this issue will next hit the economic development authority and city council. live in eyota... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. mayor nelson says if they decide to switch management companies á the transition could happen at the first of the year./// continuing coverage continuing coverage tonight...