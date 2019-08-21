Speech to Text for Puppy shower for Hulk

of the year./// our newest sheriff's deputy has four legs and fur... and goes by the name of hulk. tonight was his 'puppy shower' but he's asking the community for a little bit of help. the ká9 foundation hosted a party this afternoon to introduce the community to the newest member of the olmsted county ká9 unit. but instead of bringing gifts to the partyá the foundation requested people make monetary donations to the olmsted rochester law enforcement ká 9 foundation. the foundation is a nonáprofit that makes sure all of the dogs are getting the care they need and supplies their jobs require so their handlers don't have to "if we can help the dogs learn more and the handlers learn more, we're protected better." if you missed the puppy shower but would like to donate, you can head to our website kimt.com and we'll have a link to their website for you there. celebrating food á fun á and culture. did i mention food?