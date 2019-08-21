Speech to Text for Protest cancelled

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start tonight with continuing coverage out of rochester.... tension surrounding a place of worship. continuing coverage we took you to this scene back in april á where members of the masjed abubakar al siddiq (masjed á aábooábaácará alásideek) mosque held signs and rallied outside of the building... expressing disappointment over increased membership fees. now á we told you on kimt news 3 at six that another protest planned for today was cancelled á because a resolution had been made. but as kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is finding out á there is a little bit more to the story. she joins us live now á brooke? katie, george, today i was ready to come downtown to cover a protest scheduled to happen starting at the mosque on north broadway... and ending right here at the library. but things didn't quite go as planned.xxx it all started here, with this facebook event saying a protest was scheduled for this evening starting at 6 o clock. the now deleted post stated, " we are very dissatisfied with the trajectory our mosque is taking. the people who are causing this should be held to account, that is why the youth is organizing a protest... this is due to cidi's leadership condoning the racism, elitism, and nepotism going on at the mosque." cidi stands for community interfaith dialogue on islam... which is run by ragina mustafa. i asked her about the protest and here's what she had to say. "this is an internal issue related to the mosque and has nothing to do with my organization cidi. i do hope we can come together soon to sit down and have a conversation, something i have been inviting them to do for months." then about 30 minutes before the protest was supposed to start, i found out the event was canceled and this was posted on the facebook page. it says "due to provisional agreement that were reached, we decided to call off the scheduled protest." i went to the mosque anyways and was able to catch several members who had just finished praying, none of them knew anything about the protestáso one put me in touch with a leader of the mosque who informed me they had been trying to get this facebook page shut down for weeks... he said the page was run by someone who doesn't belong to the mosque anymore and hopes the page will soon be deleted. i reached out to regina mustafa again to see if she could tell me what this agreement was that the facebook page had stated they came to but have yet to hear from her. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke. the post on the facebook page also encouraged anyone who intended on participating in the protest to instead go to a cidi (cd) event in good faith./// developing story there are new developments