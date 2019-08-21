Speech to Text for Renaissance for Southbridge Mall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to deny fiscal the river city renaissance project has brought a development boom to downtown mason city. besides the arena, hotel and convention center, downtown will see some new apartments as well. at the epicenter of all that growth lies southbridge mall. will the mall start seeing new life again? for the answer á we turn to kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki.xx x on the scene increased competition from online retailers has emptied out malls across the country, but here in mason city southbridge mall seems to be poised for a comeback. "i've always loved the mall and i think it's kind of on the upswing right now with the arena coming and everything coming. i know there's a mini golf course coming." meggan alexander and her business partner donna ochoa opened up the pink buffalo inside of southbridge mall on august 10th. "so we just really wanted to do a retail store. something that people can afford, where it doesn't break the bank when they go shopping. so we have a lot of new stuff, a lot of second hand stuff that's been kind of hand picked by us. ochoa says she wanted to bring mason city a taste of what shopping is like in the big city. "i came from des moines a while back, came back from des moines and when you're down there and have all the shopping and stuff it needs to get something like that again. it would be great." when it came to chosing a site for the new store, the mall was where they wanted to be. alexander thinks one day it will return to its 80s heyday, when sheena easton ruled the pop charts (referencing video). "that was my era that i grew up in, i mean the movie theater was going, we had the deb shop, we had everything here and it was just a fun place to be. it just brought mason city alive." a real estate research firm says mall vacancies are actually going down around the country, from 9 point one percent last year to just 9 percent you've probably heard of baby showers or