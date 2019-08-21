Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/21

Nelson's Forecast includes dry weather and cooler air

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 8:59 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 8:59 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

after a busy tuesday full of showers and storms, today will be rather peaceful. cloudier skies will cover the area through the early morning with more shining through for the afternoon. cooler, and drier, northern air will limit temperatures once again. highs will top off in the mid 70s and dew points will continue falling, keeping our humidity levels in check. a comfortable summer day today, and another tomorrow. sunnier skies will break through for thursday and friday with temps keeping to the mid to upper 70s. a bit more activity looks to make a move during the weekend, particularly on sunday, with shower and storm chances returning sunday night and through monday. today: partly sunny highs: mid 70s winds: n 5-10 mph tonight: few clouds lows: low 50s winds: nnw 5-10 mph thursday: mostly sunny highs: mid 70s winds: calm
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Watch for cooler temps to come
