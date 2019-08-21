Speech to Text for A talk with the front runner - Joe Biden

the 2020 presidential election is more than a year away. but the iowa caucuses are much sooner and george has had the opportunity to sit down with nearly all the candidates. yes, katie. and that includes the man leading in all of the polls. the man who served eight years as then president barack obama's right hand man, former vice president joe biden. never mind that joe biden has a double digit lead in more than a few iowa pollsá áá the former vice president isn't taking anything for granted. this new political ad began airing in the hawkeye state yesterday. and all the polls agree, joe biden is the strongest democrat to do the job. biden is more self deprecating than the raspyá voiced announcer in his adááá but the message is the same. i think that i am on the basis of my voting and our mutual reputations, the antithesis of donald trump. and i also hope that people acknowledge that the issues we are dealing with today from international relations to the middle class here at home have been my wheel house my whole career. biden has taken heat from his fellow democrats for touting his ability to work with republicans. during our discussionááá biden spoke of his decades long friendship with the late conservative senator from delaware bill roth. we disagreed. but bill was a guy who supported civil rights and civil liberties. bill was a guy who was just a decent man. we disagreed on policy and it never got in the way of our friendship because we got to know each other. perhaps biden is an oldá school politicianááá but even in this when i was live at the democratic wing ding fundraiser earlier this month, we talked about the fact that biden and i have a long historyá áá from the the then uás senator speaking at this reporter's high school graduation to my coverage of his 1988 and 2008 presidential campaigns. and some of you may have seen the former vice president call george's mother in delaware following the most recent interview.