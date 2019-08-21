Speech to Text for Poet cutting back ethanol production

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

farmers have gotten enough bad news recently between trade wars and weather. this afternoon we're learning a major producer of ethanol is slowing production. live kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in hanlontown, iowa with the latest, nick? poet is a major producer of ethanol in the united states, with 28 biorefineries in seven states. the company plans on slowing production in half of its facilities, even going as far as stopping production at one plant in indiana. this will have an adverse impact on this facility here in hanlontown. just yesterday, two employees of the hanlontown poet biorefining facility were furloughed because of the production slowdown. general manager kelly hanson says it's hard to let employees go and he's also worried about the effects on local farmers. "it does put a lot of stress on the farmer and really rural america, with this corn belt impacted by this loss of demand for that corn." he says there are a number of reasons for the cut in production, but the biggest one is the wavers the eápá a has given to certain refineries, which means they don't have to mix ethanol into their gasoline. "these wavers have impacted in terms of gallons of ethanol, have impacted four billion gallons , they've reduced that demand, which is very significant." about 15 billion gallons of ethanol is produced in the united states each year, so a cut of four billion gallons nearly equals about 27 percent of the supply. live in hanlontown, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. poet also announced they will be closing down a plant in cloverdale, indiana because of the drop in demand.