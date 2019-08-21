Clear

Pending Sale of Lakeside Restaurant

The tentative plan is to expand a county recreational space

county lakeside park could be expanding... but it also means a local restaurant could be demolished. fishing pier-vo-1 lowerthird2line:pending sale of lakeside restaurant oronoco, mn jim peterson's family has owned the fisherman's inn in oronoco - along the shores of lake zumbro - since 1987. on tuesday - olmsted county county commissioners voted to approve a purchase agreement for the restaurant. the sale is not finalized - but the tentative plan is to expand the white bridge pier recreational area next to the restaurant. peterson says he has mixed emotions about the sale. fishing pier-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jim peterson owner, fisherman's inn i've been here 33 years, i've put in a lot of time, a lot of effort, there's been a lot of enjoyment, a lot of emotions of all types but yes i'm ready to move on. i've been ready for a little while. sometimes it just takes a little bit for it to happen and the timing was right for us too if the sale goes through - the restaurant will still be open and serving food at least through the end of the year. natl
