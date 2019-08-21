Clear

Prepping for Greek Fest

We're getting a look at what's cooking

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 6:04 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 6:04 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Prepping for Greek Fest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

greekfest prep-vo-4 greekfest prep-vo-3 the med-city is a growing melting pot of cultures from all around the world. this weekend you'll have the chance to immerse yourself in greek culutre...during the annual "greek fest". greekfest prep-vo-1 lowerthird2line:prepping for greek fest rochester, mn volunteers are busy right now baking some traditional pastries for the weekend. they've been in the kitchen all week making baklava - and other delicious dishes. volunteers including old man barbes says people should be prepared for a good time. xxx greekfest prep-sot-1 lowerthird2line:old man barbes volunteer you'll be welcomed from the very first second you step on the property, you'll see it's a lot of fun. you'll see some crazy people around here. the festival kicks off tomorrow at four p-m at the greek orthodox church and runs until sunday. / dont
