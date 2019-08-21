Speech to Text for Friendliest State

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

isn't always easy...but it is in minnesota. whether it's looking for directions or making new friends....a new study ranks the land of ten- thousand lakes as the nicest state in the country. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox is live in rochester now with how residents are reacting to the ranking - jeremiah? xxx friendliest state-lintro-2 i came here from new york city a little over a year ago and was pleasantly shocked at how nice people can actually be. living in the med-city you'll run into people from all over the world...i spoke to minnesotans and transplants who say minnesota nice" is refreshing. xxx juv thefts-lpkg-1 friendliest state-lpkg-3 vo:top honors from big-seven- travel-dot-com. the website ranked minnesota number one as the nicest state in america. sot: all the people in minnesota are so nice and friendly. vo:ben gorman hails from massachesetts he tells me coming from the east coast..."minneso ta nice." was a little startling. friendliest state-lpkg-4 sot: in boston it's a little more everyone does their own thing and no one wants to talk to you. friendliest state-lpkg-5 vo: gorman's bay state ranked 47th on the list... he's now used to all the friendliness sot: i'll be happy to stay for a little while at least. friendliest state-lpkg-6 reporter: if you were to come here to the land of ten thousand land of ten thousand lakes you may notice something unusal everyone here is friendly and it evven has a term minnesota nice but what is it. friendliest state-lpkg-7 sot: if you need help with something ask somebody and they'll tell you right away they're really freindly they'll help you with anything. friendliest state-lpkg-8 vo:ranked the least friendly state is new york. it may be a melting pot...but you may not get a warm welcome. joe and sandy malikoski are here visting family from upstate new york. they say n-y gets a bad rap. friendliest state-lpkg-9 sot: to often it's attached to new york city. a lot of new york that's a lot like minnesota we havea lot of trails a lot of places to go that's a lot of nature. there's a lot of places now that have exercise and have fun and bike. friendliest state-lpkg-10 vo:minnesota beat iowa and wisconsin...born and bred minnesotan michael cornell thinks other states can learn a thing or two from his home state. sot: all over minnesota there's nice people everywhere so i think minnesota nice is a cultural thing so people really seem to like that. friendliest state-ltag-2 i did speak to some iowans who were surprised that the ranked 29th as the friendlist state. i want to hear your thoughts...let me know on facebook and twitter if you think minnesota is the friendliest state. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. thank you jeremiah. new york ranked at the bottom of the list which may or may not surprise you. / we're just