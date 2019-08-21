Clear
Vandalism found at Quarry Hill

If you see vandalism in the park, you can report it to Rochester Parks and Recreation who will communicate with police.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 4:43 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

investigating racist graffiti found at quarry hill park yesterday morning. it was discovered on silver creek trail. quarry hill grafitti-vo-1 quarry hill grafitti-vo-2 this is the second time quarry hill park has been vandalized in two weeks. lori forstie at the quarry hill nature center says these kinds of incidents are disappointing - and visitors to the park and nature center should feel safe and welcome.xxx quarry hill grafitti-sot-1 quarry hill grafitti-sot-2 anytime there's racist graffiti or graffiti of any kind in the park, it's not tolerable. we're disappointed by that of course. we strive hard to be a welcoming place for everyone if you ever stumble across vandalism in the park - you can report it to rochester parks and recreation and they will communicate with police. / the
