All Fur Dogs receives nomination for best kennel

The facility can house up to 60 dogs.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 4:41 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

a kennel more than a year ago with the dream to make dogs lives funs and easier. dog kennel-vo-1 lowerthird2line:dog kennel nomination austin, mn now his business has been nominated as one of the best kennel- doggy daycares in southern minnesota. andy gray has been around dogs his whole life. his love for dogs inspired him to be a dog trainer which lead him to opening up all fur dogs.xxx dog kennel-sot-1 lowerthird2line:andy gray all fur dogs cg: andy gray/ owner "honestly i dont know who nominated us but whoever did thank you. its a huge honor for us beccause like i said we have been open for a year and a half and every dog that comes in is part of our family." his facility can house up to 60 dogs. still to come
