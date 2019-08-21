Speech to Text for Back to school dental work

coming to an end which means many parents are preparing their kids for the new school year. families in mower county aren't just stocking up on school supplies but dental kits... making sure their kids are healthy in all aspects. kimt news three maleeha kamal joins us live to tell us how those in the community are utilizing this service.xxx live dental screenings-lintro-2 amy - back to school can be a reboot for families. i know for me growing up that meant new clothes, school supplies, getting back into a sleep schedule and doctors appointments. here at the mower county goverment center - several families are also getting free dental work today.xxx dental screenings-lpkg-1 dental screenings-lpkg-2 nats: "it's definitely hard to balance things out but in august its definitely crunch time." getting kids ready for school can be exhausting and expensive...stru ggles that mother misty chastain knows all to well. the full time mom and business owner says one kid can be crazy but with six its a different kindof struggle. dental screenings-lpkg-3 cg: misty chastain/ mom "i'm not ashamed to say that we have to utilize ma. and its really hard to find a provider especially in more rural areas here thst will take on new clients." dental screenings-lpkg-4 she says finding a dentist that takes medical assistant in the area can be difficult. thankfully - she stumbled across children's dental health services. the group essentially provides free dental care to underserved children. today she brought her kids jory and aerily to get some work done. nats of little girl : you floss your teeth like this dental screenings-lpkg-5 cg: jory chastain/patient sot: "i haven't been to a dentist in a while. i definitely learned that it's very important to brush your teeth definitely twice a day and flossing too. you need to floss once every day." dental screenings-lpkg-8 espernza torres is the dental hygienist who made sure that jory didn't have any cavities. dental screenings-lpkg-6 cg: espernza torres/dental hygienist sot hygienist :"it's very important because your mouth is connected to your whole body. a cavity could eventually get big enough to cause to cause an infection." dental screenings-lpkg-7 she says good dental hygiene is important not only for your child's growth but their learning process. for this busy mom - it's one less thing for her to worry about. sot mom: "i don't think any parent can say they are fully prepared and if they are i would like to know who they are " / dental screenings-ltag-2 children dental health services saw 12 patients today. if you're interested in this service you can reach out to their rochester office. if you meet the qualifications they will direct you to the place. reporting live in austin, maleeha kamal, kimt news three. / children dental health services serves 8 different counties and over 55 different school. / if you