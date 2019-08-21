Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Authorities looking to ID man in alleged theft case
Authorities in NE Iowa are asking for your help.
Posted: Aug 21, 2019 2:58 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 2:58 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
70°
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
70°
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
75°
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
70°
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
72°
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Tracking some clouds today, gone tomorrow
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Motorcyclist killed in early-morning Rochester crash
Forest City man charged with selling meth
Man convicted in 'Field of Schemes' fraud commits suicide
Deferred judgment for sex with teen in Cerro Gordo Co.
Mason City teen sent to prison for sexual extortion
Plane blows a tire while landing at Rochester International Airport
Trial set in assault of Mason City woman and child
Three arrested for central Iowa death
Mason City council gives the OK to a skywalk
A Nebraska teen's senior photos honored her father who was killed in Afghanistan
Latest Video
Authorities looking to ID man in alleged theft case
Mayor Norton introduces Mornings with the Mayor
Eyota looks for input on selling senior center
Tattoo Warning
Religious leaders meet in Rochester
Sara's Wednesday's Forecast
StormTeam 3: Calm, cool, and quiet for the rest of the week
Revisiting Rochester's downtown district
CTL: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
CTK: Mayo Spartans
Community Events